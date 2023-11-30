Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A house exploded before dawn Thursday in South St. Paul, and officials are saying they have found one person dead and are searching for others in the debris.

The blast in the 1200 block of S. 9th Avenue lit the dark sky a bright orange and sent grayish smoke skyward high enough to be captured on multiple traffic cameras along Interstate 494.

The explosion occurred about 6:18 a.m., the flames were quickly extinguished, and fire crews were still on the scene hours later, said South Metro Fire Chief Mark Juelfs.

Juelfs said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and have been going through the debris searching for the victims inside the residence, where vehicles were parked in the driveway.

In an update shortly after 9:30 a.m., Juelfs said they have located one body, and the search was continuing for any others.

The chief said it was too early to offer a preliminary indication of what set off the blast.

Dakota County property records show that the 1,800-square-foot home with an attached garage is owned by a 77-year-old woman.

