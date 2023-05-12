Bridget Carleton finished her season in Spain on Sunday. She arrived in Minneapolis on Monday. By Wednesday, for Lynx media day, she was still a bit bleary with jet lag.

But then she was asked about Saturday's preseason game, against Chicago, which will be played in Toronto. It will be the first WNBA game played in Canada. Because of that Carleton, who grew up about in Chatham, Ontario, will become the first Canadian to play in a professional basketball game in her home country.

You got a half-hour?

"I'm excited,'' the 25-year-old guard said. "It's going to be overwhelming, and I'm preparing myself for that. Just to see so many familiar faces in the crowd, my connections, so many coaches who have been a part of my career? It's going to be pretty surreal to see them all. It will be special.''

The 3 p.m. game, which will be played at the Scotiabank Arena — the home of the NBA's Toronto Raptors — is sold out; 20,000 tickets were gone in a matter of minutes.

This is important.

"It's huge for the league,'' Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "Clearly, as we consider expansion, we feel like [Toronto] could be an opportunity. So the interest they've shown — with a preseason game selling out in 20 minutes — it's a real strong indicator of the possibility of success for a team there.''

Heading north?

Expansion has been a front-burner subject for a while, though WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has yet to put a specific timeline on it. Some, including Reeve, believe expanding rosters for the 12 teams in the league is important, too.

But there seems little question expansion is coming, sooner than later, at a time when the value of league franchises continues to rise. Earlier this year, after the sale of some minority stakes, the Seattle Storm — who are building a new practice facility — was valued at more than $150 million.

Many observers believe that the franchise fee for new teams entering the league could be north of $50 million.

"This is the best time ever for our league,'' Reeve said. "This is uncharted waters for us. To have us selling out in Canada, with a wave of enthusiasm, is great.''

Carleton, about to enter her fifth season, sounded thrilled.

"They did a good job marketing it,'' said the former Iowa State standout. "Canadians, but especially the city of Toronto, are very invested in sports. I think the risk of women's sports is the new thing. It's like there is a culture around it, and people want to be a part of that culture.''

Growing up, it was hard for Carleton to watch NCAA women's basketball on television, almost impossible to watch the WNBA. But that's changing. Much like in the United States, where the recently-concluded NCAA tournament drew unprecedented viewership and interest, Canada is in the middle of a women's basketball boom. The national team — which included Carleton — finished fourth at last fall's World Cup.

And now people in Canada — particularly young players — can see a game in person.

"It's one thing to know about the WNBA, to hear about it,'' Carleton said. "It's another thing to go to a game and see it, see the shoes you could eventually be in.''

Home again

Lynx center Natalie Achonwa, on maternity leave, will be there for the event being played in her home town. It's not a coincidence that the Lynx were chosen as one of the team's for the game, given the team's roster has two Canadians.

Carleton said interest in basketball in growing quickly, bolstered by the Raptors' 2019 championship.

"The whole town of Chatham is going,'' she said. "My parents texted me today. They're trying to rent a space for us to gather after the game for 100 people.''

We'll have to wait to see if that enthusiasm translates into an expansion franchise for Toronto.

"That would be huge,'' said Carleton, who played for Perfumerias Avenida in Salamanca over the winter. "Having a professional team in Toronto would not only be big for the players and the culture around there. It would be the next generation of athletes, girls and boys, who can look up to see women can do this in the professional ranks and be successful. To have that in our back yard would be special.''