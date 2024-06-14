Lynx gameday

6:30 p.m., Friday vs. Los Angeles

TV, radio: ION, Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx (9-3) have won two straight and four of six, including victories over Las Vegas and Seattle. They have won 11 of their last 12 games vs. Los Angeles, including the last six. Minnesota hit 10 of 16 shots in a 27-12 first quarter on June 5 in a 86-62 victory at Los Angeles. Wings Kayla McBride and Bridget Carleton have combined to hit 37 of 64 three-pointers over the last five games. The Sparks (4-8) had a two-game winning streak — including a victory over Las Vegas — ended in a 95-79 loss at Seattle Tuesday.

Watch her: Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is having a career year, averaging 20.0 points and 11.4 rebounds.

Injuries: Lynx guard/forward Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Sparks F Azura Stevens (arm) is out.

Forecast: The Lynx are 5-1 at home, one of four WNBA teams with just one home loss, after going 9-11 at Target Center last year. A 10-3 start would be the team's best through 13 games since 2017.