Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand is still trying to discern the Vikings' offseason plan. It's late March, still several months from the start of the season. There is another wave of free agency and the draft to come. New players will obviously be added. But the overall vision of trying to rebuild while being competitive seems a lot muddier than it should be.

8:00: Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand for an in-depth look at the Twins. With the season opener coming Thursday in Kansas City, there is considerable optimism. Projections suggest the Twins are a likely playoff team, and Miller says starting pitching depth is the big reason why.

31:00: Hear from Twins President Dave St. Peter on ballpark enhancements; Rand notes the impact of Mike Conley Jr. on the Wolves.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports