Apple Valley residents will vote on whether to approve a two-question parks bond referendum in a special election Nov. 7.

The first question asks voters to approve issuing $66.8 million in bonds to improve parks, trails and recreation facilities in the city. The second question — which is contingent on the first question passing — asks voters to sign off on $6.5 million to refurbish the city pool.

Playgrounds and courts need updates, according to a city presentation,, and most city trails need resurfacing. The city also wants to complete several measures that will have environmental benefits, like investing in solar energy and better-quality heating and cooling systems at some facilities. The community center, Redwood Park, Kelley Park, the youth baseball and softball complex and Hayes Arena would also see improvements.

The tax impact of question one for the average homeowner is $19.53 per month, while the second would add $1.90 to property taxes monthly.

"I think this is a huge opportunity for Apple Valley residents ... whether you're two years old or 92 years old, there's going to be something for you," said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson.

The city last passed a parks bond referendum in 2007, he said, for just over $14 million. That money built the Quarry Point Park athletic complex and added a lazy river to the aquatic center.

Construction will begin in spring 2024 if the questions are approved.