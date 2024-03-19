Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Anthony Edwards had another transcendent moment Monday with a massive poster dunk that sparked the Wolves to a key win over Utah. With several key Minnesota players injured, Edwards is finding another gear down the stretch this season. Plus host Michael Rand looks at a Twins injury situation that is suddenly very unsettled.

10:00: Star Tribune men's college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the postseason. Need help picking winners in your NCAA bracket? Marcus can help. Also, they talk about former Gophers coaches Dan Monson and Richard Pitino making it to the Big Dance as well as the Gophers' prospects for next season.

32:00: Joshua Dobbs didn't quite cash in; the Wild's goalie situation is getting complicated..

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



