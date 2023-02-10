MEMPHIS — Anthony Edwards will be an All-Star after all.

The Timberwolves guard was added to the team on Friday, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to earn a spot in the NBA's marquee game, which will be Feb. 19 in Utah.

Sacramento's DeAaron Fox, Edwards and Toronto's Pascal Siakam will be injury replacements for Phoenix forward Kevin Durant, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State guard Steph Curry. In typical Edwards fashion, he said he won't be shy about his upcoming time in the spotlight. He already has his sights set on winning MVP.

"I'm just ready to get in the game and shoot all the balls," Edwards said. " ... I saw [Russell] Westbrook get in the game and get hot, winning MVP. So I'm trying to do that."

Coach Chris Finch delivered the news to Edwards in front of the team at the end of Friday's shootaround.

"It was dope, man. All my teammates were super happy," Edwards said. "Everybody hugged me, slapping me on the head. Everybody embracing. I was happy to see that. ... Just as happy as I would be for them. That's what they showed me now. Those guys made me feel good for sure."

The 21-year-old Edwards leads the Wolves in games (58) and scoring (24.7 points per game) in his third season in the league. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and is one of only five players in NBA history 21 or younger to average at least 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

He thanked the organization for helping him get to this point, for the team sending staff and coaches to his home in Atlanta in the offseason so he could prepare for this season.

"It feels great. I want to say thank you to those guys," Edwards said. "I'm gonna make the most of it for sure."