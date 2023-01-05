The Timberwolves wanted to show that their effort in Monday's win against Denver wasn't just a blip.

Wednesday's matchup against Portland represented a chance for the Wolves to begin stacking victories after dropping six straight before Monday.

The Wolves picked up the win 113-106 as they did just enough in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards finished with 32 points on 11-for-26 shooting and had a key three-pointer to extend a 102-100 Wolves lead to five with 3 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.

Rudy Gobert pitched in 17 points and 12 rebounds while Damian Lillard had 27 points for Portland on 7-for-18 shooting.

The Wolves closed the game without D'Angelo Russell, who had nine points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Luka Garza (14 points) got the Wolves off to a good start with 11 first-quarter points. The Wolves were able to capitalize off Portland turnovers from the beginning and had 11 points off six turnovers in the first quarter as they opened up a 25-12 lead but would let it slip from there.

Jerami Grant took over the second quarter for Portland as Lillard struggled to find his shot (1-for-6 in the first half). Grant picked up the slack with 20 first-half points, 13 in the second quarter. Both teams shot at least 50% for the half, and the Wolves were able to maintain a small lead most of the second and went into halftime up 60-53.

The return of Taurean Prince after a 20-game absence provided a needed boost in the third after the Wolves lost their lead. Prince had seven points in the third to help the Wolves stay ahead 89-85 headed into the fourth.