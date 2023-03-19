NEW YORK – Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves got some encouraging news Sunday, as Edwards seems to have avoided a long-term absence after incurring a right ankle injury Friday night in a game at Chicago.

Edwards, who didn't play in Saturday's loss at Toronto, is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Knicks, but he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The team is hopeful he can return sooner than later, a source confirmed.

Of course, there isn't much time left in the season, as the Wolves have only 10 games remaining, but the team is optimistic that Edwards will be back for some portion of those 10 games.

Sources said Edwards taped his ankles before Friday's game, which is something he rarely does, and that might have provided some additional support when he landed awkwardly after making contact with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. He at first was moving around in a boot but since has been able to move without it.

The difference for the Wolves when Edwards is playing is stark when it comes to the offensive end of the floor. They have an offensive rating of 113.9 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor, and 106.4 when he's off the floor.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined because of a right calf injury since Nov. 28, and the Wolves also are hoping for his return so they can have both of their top offensive weapons back for the most important games of the regular season.

The Wolves (35-37) are in a three-way tie for ninth place in the jammed Western Conference standings with the L.A. Lakers and Utah, a half-game behind Oklahoma City and a half-game ahead of New Orleans.

Edwards has taken pride in his career in playing through pain, and Saturday marked the first game he has missed all season. He could push himself to play even if the ankle is still limiting him. Towns may need some acclimation time to get back up to speed following such a prolonged absence.

The Wolves struggled in their first game without both on the floor Saturday in a 122-107 loss to the Raptors, a loss that dropped their record two games below .500.