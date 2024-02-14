Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand has details on the latest Timberwolves victory, which included a three-point barrage from Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the fourth quarter to put away the Blazers. Minnesota is surging into the All-Star break and looks to have the depth of a true contender.

9:00: Star Tribune Gophers football and men's hockey beat writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a breakdown of his busy weekend. As the hockey team was earning back-to-back shutouts, Johnson was also chasing down rumblings that P.J. Fleck was a candidate to coach at UCLA. That didn't come to fruition, but Johnson has good details on the process and why Fleck is still at Minnesota.

26:00: An interesting men's Frozen Four stat, a struggling Gophers team and a stray thought about Kevin O'Connell.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports