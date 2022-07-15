'The Day the Music Died'

Music lovers already know Buddy Holly was killed during a flight to a Moorhead, Minn., concert. They're also aware of Don McLean's song about the tragedy — and would be fine with never hearing it again. But this story behind the making of "American Pie" makes you re-appreciate the eight-minute epic. The film features footage of McLean earlier this year at Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom, site of the last concert for Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. Garth Brooks is among those reminding us how powerful a song can be, even 50 years after topping the charts. Tuesday, Paramount Plus

'Colosseum'

Eight high-profile battles help track the rise and fall of the Roman Empire in this docu-series about that era's most popular form of entertainment. The re-enactments are almost as impressive as the actors' impressions of Russell Crowe in "Gladiator." Yohuru Williams, a University of St. Thomas professor, is among the historians offering a ringside seat, without the threat of blood splattering on your toga. 8 p.m. Sunday, History Channel

'The Captain'

Ever since the 2000 release of "The Last Dance," a 10-part series on Michael Jordan, other superstar athletes have been compelled to share their stories in epic proportions. There's really no other reason that justifies seven hours on Derek Jeter. True, he's one of the all-time greats. But much of his personal journey is about as dramatic as a T-ball game. The producers, which include Spike Lee, try to juice the action by playing up his feuds with Alex Rodriguez and Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. 9 p.m. Monday, ESPN

'Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks'

The red-hot comic blasts away at feminists, mask wearers and the politically correct police in this lively set from the famed Colorado venue. But he's hardest on the knuckleheads that don't realize that he's only joking. Burr may come across like a modern-day Archie Bunker but he's really just a brilliant stand-up who thinks liberals can be just as ridiculous as their counterparts. Netflix

'Everything's Trash'

Phoebe Robinson is following some tried-and-true advice: Write what you know. In her fast-paced sitcom, the "2 Dope Queens" star plays a podcaster whose hook-up lifestyle threatens the political future of her goody-two-shoes brother. In real life, her sibling is a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He'll be laughing harder than anyone. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform