Stacy Morgan of Minneapolis:

1 Rolling Stones, London. Experiencing them in Hyde Park was a bucket list item. Since I'd seen them twice in the past three years in the States, the set list was familiar, except for the addition of "She's a Rainbow." But this was their first London show without Charlie Watts and their 60th anniversary in the town where it all began. Mick Jagger and the boys were enjoying it as much as all of us.

2 Elton John, London. Energized by his sold-out hometown crowd outdoors, he strutted out in a sequined jacket, opening with those familiar chords to "Bennie and the Jets." For more than 2 1/2 hours, he had 60,000 fans singing every word to classics like "Rocket Man" and "Crocodile Rock." Everyone was thrilled that he's still standing.

3 The Eagles, London. With Vince Gill and special guest Deacon Frey (Glenn's son), the Eagles did not disappoint. Highlights were Joe Walsh-led classics, a tribute to Glenn Frey and Don Henley dedicating "Boys of Summer" to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 "Her Country – How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be" by Marissa R. Moss. A New Yorker who's covered country music in Nashville for a decade, Moss takes an outsider's feminist slant as she details the insider struggles of Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton facing institutional sexism and racial bias. An excellent, eye-opening read that confirms rather than surprises.

2 Black Crowes, Mystic Lake Amphitheater. After years of feuding, the Robinson brothers gave a professional and satisfying performance of their 1990 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker," plus a few more selections.

3 Selby Avenue Brass Band featuring Thomasina Petrus, St. Paul yard concert. They brought the funk, blues and jazz from the songbooks of Etta James, Sharon Jones and others. Highlight: a sublime vocal treatment of "Summertime" with bluesy/jazzy vocal runs, some scat and an a cappella twist at the end.

