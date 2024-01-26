DULUTH — Amazon purchased two parcels of land at the Atlas Industrial Park on the far west side of the city in late 2023, but plans for the property are still in the very early stages, according to a spokesperson for the online retailer.

On Friday afternoon, there was active construction on site along with a "no trespassing" sign from developers Ryan Companies. This past summer the same company, a Minneapolis-based group, was part of a land sale agreement with the Duluth Economic Development Authority.

The purchase was for 18 acres, described as "two of the more challenging parcels in the park," according to DEDA meeting minutes. It had an estimated purchase price of $92,224, but stipulated that a survey still had to be completed.

Ryan Companies planned to purchase the land for a to-be-named tenant. A spokesperson for the company said at the time that it had signed a nondisclosure agreement. The City of Duluth has confirmed that these are the parcels purchased by Amazon.

The open expanse of land on the far west side of town is mostly surrounded by DEDA-owned property, but is near the former Ikonics facility recently purchased by Second Harvest Northland.

Amazon isn't yet revealing what will be based here— though are postings for local Amazon warehouse workers listed on employment websites.

"We look forward to sharing more in the future," Kara Hille, a Minneapolis based member of Amazon's public relations team said via email.

According to DEDA records, Universal Atlas Cement started operating at the site along Hwy. 23 near Commonwealth Ave. in 1916, and has been vacant and under Brownfield status since the late 1970s — but was ready for development. The project investment was expected to be at least $9 million and create at least five jobs.

No incentives were offered for the purchase. Amazon has a presence in nine Minnesota cities plus Whole Foods locations, according to Hille.
















