Introduction: Host Michael Rand tries to compare Wednesday's record high temperatures to that night's blowout Wolves win over a shorthanded Mavericks team. He also takes a look at the chances of three Wolves to be named all-stars tonight, plus two big Lynx moves and another tough loss for the Gophers women's basketball team.

11:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a look at the offseason. Derek Falvey made his first big winter move earlier this week by trading Jorge Polanco. Nightengale dissects the deal -- and spins forward to what else is on the Twins' offseason to-do list.

30:00: Are the Twins doing enough?

