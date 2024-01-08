A Brooklyn Park man will spend about a decade behind bars for his role in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old in north Minneapolis last year.

Shawn K. Goodloe, 19, appeared in Hennepin County District Court on Monday for sentencing in front of his family and the family of victim Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy, a freshman at Patrick Henry High School and member of Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Dzubay-Percy's loved ones wore baby blue T-shirts with images of the teen and his nickname "Dweezy" displayed across the chest.

Meanwhile, the accused gunman, Fabian Scott, remains jailed in Fargo in connection with the killing of another teenager in addition to Dzubay-Percy's slaying Jan. 13, 2023.

Goodloe, charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, pleaded guilty last month and agreed to a sentence ranging from 10 to 12½ years.

Judge Jay Quam ordered Goodloe to serve the top of that range. He has credit for serving about a year in custody and could be eligible to serve the remaining third of his sentence on supervised release.

Despite Goodloe's lack of criminal history, Quam said that he found his social media use and behavior in the aftermath of the shooting deeply concerning.

Dzubay-Percy's family and friends erected a memorial at the site of the killing — "as we too often see in our community," said prosecutor Stuart Shapiro.

Shapiro and Quam noted that Goodloe was shown on social media going to the memorial with someone else, taking balloons and posing with them while flashing gang signs.

"Any remorse displayed is disingenuous given this conduct," Shapiro said.

Public defender Bryan Leary said in quoting the adage Hanlon's razor: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."

Leary said that his client "deserves everything the court is going to give." Reading a statement on Goodloe's behalf, Leary said that "life is about choices and I was a follower."

"I made a horrible choice continuing to drive after the shooting started," he read. "I should have stopped. I was scared. It happened so quick."

Quam said while Goodloe wasn't the shooter and at the time didn't know someone had died, he knew about the murder and seemingly taunted the family and celebrated the killing of Dzubay-Percy, who Quam said was "entirely blameless."

According to the charges, ShotSpotter detected 14 shots in the area. A stolen Kia crashed into a snowbank two blocks north, with a fatally wounded Dzubay-Percy behind the wheel.

Goodloe said a passenger he knew only as "Junior" told him to follow the Kia. Goodloe knew his passenger had a gun. A witness told police she saw the Kia being chased by the van, with a man hanging out of the window behind the driver.

Goodloe was charged within a few weeks while Scott faced charges later that September. He's currently in the Cass County jail in North Dakota, charged with murder stemming from a plot to rob a suspected drug dealer in May that ended with Scott's accomplice, 16-year-old James Moore, being shot by the would-be robbery victim.

A statement written by Dzubay-Percy's father, Brett Dzubay-Percy, read by a victim advocate said that the teen was a "one of a kind kid."

"He had this glow that could not be ignored. ... He was so smart I never had to tell him anything twice," he said, adding that his son "excelled in school with almost perfect attendance and always on the A and B honor roll."

Dzubay-Percy's aunt sat in the front row holding a framed A honor roll certificate.