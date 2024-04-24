Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand talks through another dominant Timberwolves victory in the playoffs, putting Minnesota up 2-0 in its series over Phoenix. Jaden McDaniels (25 points) looked like the best player on the court during a 105-93 win at Target Center, while the Wolves' balance was a big story all night. Can they keep it going when the series shifts to Phoenix?

10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for one final look at what the Vikings might do at quarterback in Thursday's draft. All the scenarios make sense. And we'll know the outcome soon.

30:00: The Twins escaped with a much-needed win and the Gophers got some good transfer portal news.

