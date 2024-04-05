Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, whose playoff hopes were almost completely dashed with a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday. It's been a middling year for the franchise. Can it get any better next season, the final year of salary cap jail?

6:00: Friday is a huge night for women's college basketball with the national semifinals. Plus an interesting WNBA mock draft says Angel Reese will wind up on the Lynx.

11:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a look at the Twins. After a loss in their home opener Thursday, they are 3-3 and are struggling at the plate. What takeaways do we have from the season so far?

32:00: A sign of the times for Gophers men's basketball.

