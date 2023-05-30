A Fast-Forward Taste of July This Week

Marginal Severe Risk on Tuesday

Spotty strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but the threat will be very isolated.

Weather Outlook Through Wednesday

Here's the Weather outlook through Wednesday, which shows isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the region.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation forecast through the week ahead shows pockets of heavier rain possible with some of the

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesdsay

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, May 30th shows another sunny and mild day with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Monday show temps starting in the low/mid 60s in the morning and warming into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Skies will generally be sunny with southeasterly wind around 10mph to 20mph at times.

Weather Outlook For Memorial Day Monday

Here's the weather outlook across the rest of state on Memorial Day. High temps will warm into the 80s for many locations, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for the end of May. Isolated t-showers will be possible in the far northwestern corner of the state near the Red River Valley.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures through the weekend and into early next week show a gradual warming trend with A/C worthy temps next week as we approach the 90F mark, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

Increasing Humidity This Week

Dewpoints will slowly creep back to more uncomfortable levels as we head through the upcoming week. 60F dewpoints tends to be the benchmark for humidity levels. Anything above 60F feels uncomfortable, while anything below that doesn't feel too bad.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities remains dry through Memorial Day Monday and possibly Tuesday with a gradual trend toward more unsettled skies next week as temps and humidity values creep back to more uncomfortable levels.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows a string a very warm temps in place through the end of May and into early June. Next week looks almost hot with readings approaching the 90F mark - Uffda!

Weather Outlook

A fairly large bubble of high pressure will continue across the Great Lakes through the weekend, which will keep conditions in the Midwest warm and dry. Eventually this bubble of high pressure will move east allowing scattered showers and storms to move into the Midwest and closer to the Twin Cities.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the Pacific Northwest with cooler than average readings across the Central and Northeastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the western half of the nation. We may see drier weather continue in the Midwest/Great Lakes as well.

A Fast-Forward Taste of July This Week

By Paul Douglas

Looking back, I think it was Spring of '23, there was a glorious, magical spell where NOBODY complained about the weather for nearly 2 weeks. It was even sunny and dry over Memorial Day Weekend. Meteorologists were baffled.

Our summers are brutishly short. Slushy Aprils, late ice-outs, ill-timed weekend storms in June? "We're

getting cheated out of a real summer again Irma!"

Ocean water temperatures in the Pacific and Atlantic are unusually warm. An El Nino warm phase is kicking in and odds favor warmer than average temperatures during the latter half of 2023 into the winter months. April windchill may quickly give way to June heatwaves, the way the patterns are setting up. I'm betting on a long, hot, extra-sweaty summer.

A few afternoon and evening instability T-storms bubble up each day this week with enough sunshine for highs from 85-90F, well above average. Fire and air quality concerns should fade as humidity rises and puddles proliferate. A muggy week.

June comes in like a sweat hog this year.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Some sun, PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. High: 86.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSE 10-15. Low: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Sticky with a few T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. High 85.

THURSDAY: Muggy. AM sun, isolated PM storm. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High 89.

FRIDAY: Hot sunshine, isolated T-storm late. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sweaty sunshine. Winds: E 5-10 Wake-up: 68. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, still humid. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.

MONDAY: Hazy sun, feels like July. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 88.

This Day in Weather History

May 30th

1998: A devastating line of storms hits east central Minnesota. 100 mph winds rip through Scott and Dakota County. Over 500 homes are damaged in Washington County. 15,000 trees are lost in the Twin Cities metro area, and 500,000 people lose power in Minneapolis.

1985: A tornado hits Lakefield, and the Twin Cities report 67 mph winds.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 30th

Average High: 74F (Record: 98F set in 1934)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 37F set in 1947)

Record Rainfall: 2.04" set in 1877

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 30th

Sunrise: 5:30am

Sunset: 8:50pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 19 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minute & 32 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 33 minutes

Moon Phase for May 30th at Midnight

"3.9 Days Until Full Strawberry Moon - May 5 at 12:34 p.m. CDT - Flowers are abundant everywhere. It was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon. or Antarctica, Oceania, Australasia, Asia, Europe, Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, a penumbral lunar eclipse also occurs on this night. Within an hour of either side of the moment of maximum eclipse (17:24 GMT in which nearly 97% of the moon will be inside the penumbral shadow) a subtle darkening may appear along the moon's upper limb. But unfortunately, this eclipse is not visible from North America."

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Sunday will be very mild across the northern tier of the nation with highs running above average by nearly +5F to +15F. Meanwhile, weather conditions through the Mid-Atlantic States will remain well below average as a slow moving storm system continues to drop steady rains.

National Weather Tuesday

The weather outlook on Sunday will be unsettled across the Plains with a few spotty t-storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall. Areas of rain and thunder will also be possible through the Mid-Atlantic States.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Tuesday shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Plains and also in the Southeastern US. There could be a few isolated strong to severe storms here and there, but it won't be too widespread.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central Plains and also the Southeastern US. A few locations could see 1" to 3" of rain over the next several days, including the Mid-Atlantic States.

Climate Stories

"Farmers prepare for drought after Nasa satellites spot early signs of El Niño event"

"Kelvin waves, a potential precursor of El Niño conditions in the ocean, are moving towards the coast of South America across the equatorial Pacific. Recent sea level data from the US-European Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite indicate the emergence of El Niño in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The data indicates that Kelvin waves, which are approximately 5-10cm tall and hundreds of miles broad at the ocean's surface, are moving from west to east along the equator towards the west coast of South America. When they form at the equator, Kelvin waves transport heated water from the western Pacific to the eastern Pacific, which is associated with higher sea levels. A series of Kelvin waves beginning in the spring is a well-known indicator of an El Niño, a periodic climate phenomenon that can influence global weather patterns."

See more from IOL HERE:

"How to sleep in the heat, as summer weather finally arrives"

"Summer heatwaves are on the way, with temperatures predicted to jump into the mid-twenties this weekend and beyond. As lovely as this sounds though, as many of us have experienced year after year, sleeping in the heat can be challenging. So, why is sleeping harder when it's hot? "Our bodies need to cool down in order to sleep" explains Theresa Schnorbach, psychologist and Emma sleep scientist. "As everyone's bodies are acclimatised to different environments, there's no hard and fast rule as to what temperature your bedroom should be, but it is recommended that your sleep environment be comfortably cool – usually this means between 15.5-19°C. If we are too warm, our core temperature is unable to drop, making it more difficult to fall asleep and causing sleep disturbances," Schnorbach adds. So, how can you boost your sleep quality during summer heatwaves?"

See more from News Chain HERE:

"Heat wave and black out would hospitalize half of Phoenix residents"

"Half of Phoenix residents would need emergency medical attention if a multiday blackout were to coincide with a heat wave, a new study revealed. Why it matters: Heat waves are deadly even when people have access to air conditioning. Combine extreme temperatures with a blackout and the heat-related death rate would spike by 700%, according to the report published this month in Environmental Science & Technology. State of play: U.S. electrical grid failures increased 150% between 2016 and 2021, and most often occurred during the summer, when elevated electricity demand collides with heat, wildfires and storms, the study authors found. Meanwhile, human-caused climate change has resulted in more frequent and severe heat waves in the U.S. and beyond. What they did: Researchers modeled how today's population and infrastructure would tolerate a heat wave like the one Phoenix experienced in 2006 — when afternoon temperatures averaged 113 degrees for five straight days — and an electrical blackout happened simultaneously. What they found: It may seem counterintuitive, but Phoenix residents aren't well-equipped to handle prolonged, extreme heat because of our reliance on air-conditioning, lead author Brian Stone Jr. tells us. He's an environmental planning professor at Georgia Institute of Technology. The tremendous temperature swing we'd experience from our air-conditioned normal in the 70s to an extreme of 113 would stress our bodies in a way that could lead to heat illness or worse, he said."

See more from Axios HERE:

