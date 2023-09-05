Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Woofstock

The folks of Linden Hills parade their pooches during this shopping experience. All featured products cater to canines and their owners. There will be entertainment, food trucks and information from animal nonprofits. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., W. 43rd Street and Upton Avenue/Sheridan Avenue S., Mpls., lhwoofstock.com)

2. Defeat of Jesse James Days

The James-Younger Gang found out what happens when you mess with Northfield. The annual festival celebrates the fateful day in 1876 when Jesse James and crew attempted to rob First National Bank of Northfield and townspeople gathered to throw the criminals out of town. (Wed.-Sun., various times and locations, see website for details, djjd.org)

3. Fall Fridays at the Fillebrown

Self-guided tours of the historic 1879 cottage that sits on the shores of White Bear Lake. Refreshments are served on the porch. (Fridays 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 1-Oct. 30, 4735 Lake Av., White Bear, whitebearhistory.org)

4. Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster

The party begins with a family block party on Wednesday with food trucks and inflatables. New attractions this year include a multicultural stage, futsal soccer tournament, sensory friendly and Zombie Garage zones. (Wed.-Sat. See website for schedule and locations. burnsvillefestival.org)

5. Mill City Farmers Market

Kids ages 3-12 can sample the vegetable of the month at Power of Produce's green programming tent. They can earn a $2 token that can be used to buy their favorite produce.(8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org)

6. Artists' Reception

Featured exhibitions this month are "At Least One Moon," mixed media works by Amy Rice, and "Corresponding Structures," works by Alonzo Pantoja. (6-8 p.m. Thu., Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E., St. Anthony, threeriversparks.org)

7. SACA Community Picnic

Southern Anoka Community Assistance celebrates new digs, which are three times larger than its former facility. Guests are treated to lunch, live music and building tours. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., 3905 California St. NE., Columbia Heights, sacafoodshelf.org)

8. St. Louis Park Art Fair

Local artists and makers show and sell their work at this partnership between Friends of the Arts and the city of St. Louis Park. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., the ROC, 3700 Monterey Drive, slpfota.org)

9. Calmapalooza

Those with sensory sensitivities will not be left out at this festival. Franklin Center hosts a bounty of sensory-friendly activities. (1-3 p.m. Sun., free, advance registration requested, 1001 Boone Av. N., Golden Valley, franklinmn.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.