MUSIC

Lauryn Hill

Deservedly heralded as one of the greatest LPs of the '90s and an all-time hip-hop best, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" is still the only solo album ever issued by the onetime Fugees hitmaker. So it seems rather obvious she's making it the focus of her latest tour, which kicks off here outdoors to celebrate the record's 25th anniversary and precedes a Fugees reunion outing. Her previous three local gigs since 2011 showed she's enough of a dynamic, inspired rapper and bandleader to maintain a fresh spirit in classic tracks like "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and "Ex-Factor." (8 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $61 and up, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Janelle Monáe

The always exciting multi-hyphenate surprises us at every turn. Not just in movies roles but in her music. With this year's "The Age of Pleasure," her fourth album, the Atlanta experimentalist avoids the Afrofuturistic and sci-fi vibes of the past and goes straight for the libido. Her new music is sexy and lustful in a "Let's Get It On" kind of way. "Lipstick Lover" has a luscious reggae flava, "A Dry Red" has Brazilian notes and "Float" flows with Afrobeat horns. Material from "The Age of Pleasure" dominates the set list on the daring and dynamic performer's current tour, which kicked off last week, but, of course, there's room for old faves like "Tightrope" and "Make Me Feel." (8 p.m. Mon., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $69 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Old Dominion

The "One Man Band" hitmakers are one of the few self-contained bands in country music as well as the five-time reigning CMA vocal group of the year. After their label Arista Nashville shut down this spring, Old Dominion quickly transitioned to Columbia Nashville and dropped the eight-song EP "Memory Lane." Per usual, the quintet's tunes are part pop, part hip-hop, part beach and all hooks with sweet harmonies. Last seen opening for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium, the affable, energetic Old Dominion are headlining a Twin Cities arena for first time. Opening are Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac and Kylie Morgan. (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $29 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

North by North Loop

Thankfully keeping the block party season going past Labor Day, this inaugural event in downtown Minneapolis' trendiest corner offers a cool mishmash of innovative Upper Midwest singer/songwriters and rappers. Iowa's soulful "When I'm Alone" rocker Lissie, clever indie-pop newcomer Ber, folk-twang troubadour Chastity Brown and hip-hop big cat Nur-D lead the two-stage lineup, which also features Turn Turn Turn, Honeybutter and Mike Kota. Hewing Hotel cocktails, Modist beer and even a salad station are also in the mix. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., N. 3rd Avenue at N. 2nd Street, Mpls., $40, northbynorthloop.com)

C.R.

'Romeo & Juliet'

It's your last chance to catch Mixed Precipitation's take on Vincenzo Bellini's early 19th-century opera, "The Capulets and the Montagues," presented in the company's inimitable pickup truck opera style. That means that '70s and '80s rock finds its way into the mix, and the tale of Shakespeare's doomed lovers is transported to a comical, social media-obsessed world. (6 p.m. Fri., Dodge Nature Center, 1701 Charlton St., West St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sat., Swede Hollow Park, 657 E. Beaumont St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., JD Rivers' Children's Garden, 2900 Glenwood Av. N., Mpls., $10-$30; mixedprecipitation.org)

ROB HUBBARD

THEATER

'Cookin''

Let the pot-banging, knife-throwing and fire-blowing commence. A kitchen is turned into a splashy arena as four chefs battle it out in this competitive cooking show. One of the longest-running productions in Korean history, "Cookin'" includes dexterous martial arts, samulnori drumming and dazzling lights. The Children's Theatre Company engagement is the only Midwest stop on this national tour. So, get ready for some flying veggies. (Sept. 12-Oct. 22: 7 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. CTC, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$72. 612-874-0400, childrenstheatre.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'The Importance of Being Earnest'

Oscar Wilde's carbonated comedy about whimsical characters and minor scrapes has a storied history at the Guthrie Theater, where Joe Dowling staged it with Rainn Wilson and Barbara Bryne in 1998. This production by David Ivers promises to write to its own fizzy chapter. It is headlined by Sally Wingert as Lady Bracknell, Michelle O'Neill as Miss Laetitia Prism and newcomer Michael Doherty as Algernon. The cast also includes Adelin Phelps, Bob Davis and Daniel Petzold, who played Horatio in "Hamlet." (Sept. 9-Oct. 15: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 1 & 7 p.m. Sun. with 1 p.m. matinees on select Saturdays. $29-$82. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org)

R.P.

ART

'Leningrad Underground: Unofficial Artists of the Soviet Era'

Sixty-four Soviet-era artworks from Leningrad's "unofficial" art scene emerge out of Ruvim and Inna Braude's collection and onto the walls of the Museum of Russian Art. Works by 15 artists offer a peek into the experimentation within an otherwise censored and policed Soviet world, where freedom of expression came at a price. (Ends Oct. 22. 5500 Stevens Av., Mpls., $5-$14, free for kids 13 and under. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., 612-821-9045 or tmora.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Excursion: Visual and Sonic Galaxy'

Douglas R. Ewart's retrospective of drawings, paintings, collages, sonic sculptures, masks and more from 40-plus years of his work will be on view at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design's main gallery. History, community and legacy guide the vision of multitalented Ewart, a composter, artist, inventor and activist. He describes his art as "a confluence of indivisible practices," and he is the winner of a 2022 McKnight Distinguished Artist Award. (Opening reception Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Ends Nov. 4. 2501 Stevens Av., Mpls., free. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 612-874-3700 or mcad.edu)

A.E.

DANCE

'The Medicine Show of the 25th Century'

Off-Leash Area is bringing a mix of choreography, projected animation and music on its seventh annual Neighborhood Garage Tour. Set in the distant future, the interdisciplinary piece follows a group of cyborgs selling potent elixirs billed as being able to solve the world's problems. Co-artistic director Jennifer Ilse has choreographed the work, set to a score by Gabriel Rodreick. Co-artistic director Paul Herwig, meanwhile, has created the original visuals. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., 6240 Winnetka Av. N., Brooklyn Park; through Oct. 1 in multiple locations, $15-$20. 612-724-7372, eventbrite.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Paws on Grand

Dogs have their day with activities for pets and owners. Short-legged wiener dogs will race in competition and dog lovers can walk for a cause to benefit rescue organizations. St. Paul United Church of Christ will have a blessing of the animals and participants can dine with their pooch and dine on pet themed yappy hour specials at Red Rabbit. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., Grand Avenue, St. Paul, grandave.com)

MELISSA WALKER

BOOKS

Jennifer Weiner

The bestselling writer will discuss her latest, "The Breakaway," in which an about-to-marry woman unexpectedly reconnects with a lover from her past, as well as "Good in Bed" and other novels in conversation with "Romantic Comedy" author Curtis Sittenfeld. (2 p.m. Sun., Minnesota JCC Sabes Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road, Mpls., $25, creamandamber.com)