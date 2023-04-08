First 60F Of The Year Possible Saturday

A brilliant weather day is expected Saturday in the metro. While we will see some clouds in the morning, they should be on their way out toward the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start out in the mid-30s with highs around 60F. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph.

Where some of the deepest snowpack remains - in northwestern Minnesota around/in the Red River Valley and in the Arrowhead - is where we will see highs that barely (if at all) make it into the low 40s Saturday. Some of the cooler air along the North Shore will also be due to gusty easterly winds blowing off of Lake Superior. Southern Minnesota will have the best shot at seeing highs climb into the 60s. A dry day of weather is expected statewide.

_______________________________________________

A Few Showers For Easter Sunday

As we look toward Easter Sunday, it'll start off dry for morning Easter Egg hunts. However, toward the midday and afternoon hours, we will start to add some rain showers across central and eastern Minnesota. Rain totals shouldn't add up much - but the rain will be enough to possibly send you inside for a little bit. In the metro, morning temperatures will start off in the 40s with highs in the low to mid-60s.

_______________________________________________

First 60s This Weekend

First 60F degree day/readings over the past 30 years

As shown above, the first 60F of the year is expected this weekend here in the Twin Cities. Over the past 30 years, the average first 60F occurs back in March - on March 22nd. The last time it didn't occur until April was back in 2018 (on April 21st).

_______________________________________________

First 70F Of 2023 This Upcoming Week

After the first 60s of the year this weekend, the first 70s will be quickly behind it as we head into the middle of next week. While highs look to be in the mid-60s Monday, mid-to-even-upper 70s are looking more likely Tuesday through Thursday before a slight cool down back to the 60s by Saturday, and even the 50s heading into the third full week of April.

_______________________________________________

Surging Temperatures For Easter Weekend

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

"Hippity hoppity, Easter's on its way!" Easter is one of those holidays where you just don't know what weather you might get, as it can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25. Across the entire Twin Cities record for Easter Sunday, we average a high of 53F with 0.04" of precipitation and 0.1" of snow. It's been as warm as 88F (1977), and the day has started as cold as -2F (1894).

The last time it was on April 9th (1950) we had 0.3" of snow, a high of 33F, and a low of 26F. Last year (April 17th), we saw a trace of snow with a high of 45F and a low of 26F.

A few snow piles remain for the Easter Bunny to hide eggs with, but what snow is out there will be quickly melting this week with both our first 60s and 70s of the year for the metro in the forecast! Over the past 30 years, the first 60F high has typically occurred on March 22nd, with the first 70F appearing on April 7th.

A few showers are possible Sunday, otherwise, it'll be a mostly dry week. Much better than the soaking golfers at Augusta are likely to see today.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Clouds slowly fade. Wake up 35. High 60. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Midday/afternoon showers for Easter. Wake up 44. High 62. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: More sun than clouds, pleasant! Wake up 40. High 65. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: First 70F! Morning clouds, PM sunshine. Wake up 46. High 73. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & windy. Average high: 55F. Wake up 56. High 76. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy. Northern MN rain chance. Wake up 54. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers, especially Friday Night. Wake up 52. High 70. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 8th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 8 minutes, and 17 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 4 seconds

*When do we see 14 Hours of Daylight?: April 26th (14 hours, 1 minute, 49 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6:30 AM? April 14th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8 PM? April 17th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

April 8th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, showers and storms continue in the Gulf Coast and Southeast states due to a stationary boundary nearby. Showers and snow at higher elevations will be possible in the Pacific Northwest. Otherwise, scattered storms and snow showers will be possible from the Rockies into the Great Lakes.

The heaviest additional rain through the holiday weekend will be in portions of the Southeast, where 3"+ could fall for some locations. 2-4 feet of snow could fall in portions of the Cascades.

Looking toward Easter Sunday, the highest odds of seeing wet weather will be in the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast. A few showers could pop up in the central United States during the afternoon hours.

Masters Weather Outlook

Saturday: For the golfers at the Masters, it looks to be a stormy Saturday with breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures in the low 50s. The golfers can play through some rain, but once you start mixing lightning in that's when they certainly won't be on the course.

Sunday: Showers will continue into the morning hours on Easter Sunday, but it should be drier during the afternoon. It'll still be chillier with highs in the upper 50s, and with breezy northeast winds, it'll feel even cooler.

Monday: If the tournament gets extended into Monday (which would be the first time since 1983), dry weather looks likely with highs in the low to mid-60s.

_______________________________________________

Plants emit a "rather noisy" cry for help when under stress, scientists find

More from CBS News: "Plant owners know just how difficult it can be to figure out what they need, especially when leaves start browning or wilting. But it turns out that plants may have been telling you all along. A new study found that when plants are stressed, they emit specific sounds that identify what's wrong. Previous studies had shown that plants vibrate when under stress, but for years, scientists have debated whether those vibrations become sound waves. By studying tomato and tobacco plants in an acoustic chamber inside a greenhouse, researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that it's true – plants cry out for help through airborne ultrasonic sounds."

Suddenly, the US is a climate policy trendsetter

More from Canary Media: "It wasn't long ago that Europeans were lamenting the United States' lack of progress on climate. Now they're racing to keep up. When President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, he wasn't just altering U.S. domestic energy policy. The law's tax credits for domestic manufacturing and clean-energy project construction changed the global calculus of where companies should operate. Now even U.S. allies are scrambling to hang on to a piece of the booming clean-energy industry. In mid-March, the European Union proposed policies to ensure the bloc's clean-energy manufacturing base grows enough to meet 40 percent of its deployment needs by 2030. On Monday, France's finance minister unveiled a set of tax incentives and subsidies to encourage clean-energy manufacturing in the nation and ​"reverse a long-term disindustrialisation trend in the country," Reuters reported. Lapsed EU member Great Britain weighed in too, but mostly to express distaste for this ​"distortive global subsidy race" with allies."

One of the World's Biggest Polluters Is Leading a Crucial UN Climate Meeting. Huh?

More from Gizmodo: "The world's most important climate meeting this year is going to be headed up by one of the world's most oil-reliant countries. It sounds like the plot of an absurdist play, but it's reality, and the cracks are already starting to show ahead of an especially crucial year for climate action. Each year, the UN hosts what's known as a Conference of Parties, or COP, in a different country to keep the world on track in working toward halting runaway climate change. This year's meeting will be in the United Arab Emirates, just the second time a major petrochemical nation has hosted a COP, according to Bloomberg. The last time was in 2012, in Qatar, three years before the Paris Agreement. This year, experts have warned that we are on an extremely tight schedule in terms of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. It's a make-or-break year—and the world is handing the keys to the metaphorical car over to, essentially, the head of an oil company."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser