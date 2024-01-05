The estate of a former University of Minnesota professor has given the Science Museum of Minnesota $6.5 million, the largest philanthropic gift in the museum's 117-year history.

The gift came from William D. Wells, who long was an advocate for improving education and literacy in science, technology, engineering and math.

"We are so grateful to Dr. Wells and his family for helping us pursue bold science and create lifelong learning opportunities for generations to come," the museum overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The gift, the museum said, will be used to fund the William D. Wells Chair of Science position, which oversees the museum's research efforts as well as the care of its collections.

Until Wednesday, the largest donation the nonprofit museum had received in its most recent history was a $1 million gift from an unnamed donor to pay for operations in 2019.

Wells had established himself as one of the country's leading authorities on the advertising industry before he taught in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Minnesota. He died in September 2020.

Wells' estate previously donated $9 million to Twin Cities Public Television.