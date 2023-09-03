Sunday: Near 100F Heat

Sunday could be a very rare September day in Twin Cities history, as highs look to climb into at least the upper 90s and may even touch 100F for only the second time during September. The record high of 97F in 1925 looks to fall. Mainly sunny skies are expected during the day.

90s will stretch all the way to the Canadian border on Sunday, with highs even in the 80s up along the North Shore during the day.

As we look at the highs vs. records for climate locations across the state, almost every location is expected to see a record high on Sunday. Many areas from the eastern Dakotas to Wisconsin could see their hottest September 3rd on record.

_______________________________________________

Labor Day: Up Near 100F Again

Hot weather sticks around as we head into Labor Day, and it appears will have another close shot at 100F in the metro - though it is likely to stay in the upper 90s. Otherwise, there's not much difference between Sunday and Labor Day Monday, with sunny and breezy weather. The record high on Monday is 98F in 1925, so it could be a tighter battle to see the daily record set or tied than on Sunday.

The hottest we've been on Labor Day was 97F back on September 1, 1913. Remember - Labor Day is a holiday that changes its date from year to year, always falling on the first Monday of September. That's why the "Labor Day" record high and the "September 4th" record high are different. The MNDNR State Climatology Office has more on past Labor Day weather.

_______________________________________________

This Is Somewhat Rare Heat For September

Above is a list of the warmest recorded September temperatures in Twin Cities history. As you can see, we've only hit 100F once in September history - that was on September 10, 1931, with a high of 104F (which is the hottest temperature ever during the Minnesota State Fair). Our forecast temperatures for both Sunday and Monday look to rank in the top ten - if not the top five - hottest September days on record for the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

Hot First Day Of School, But A Cold Front Moves Through Late

As most kids start to hit the books again on Tuesday, it's going to be a hot first day for those in southern Minnesota as some locations (including the metro) hit highs in the mid-90s. A cold front will start to move through the state during the day into the overnight hours, leading to some showers and storms as well as cooler highs in northwestern Minnesota.

Behind that cold front and rain chance late Tuesday into Tuesday Night, we will see more comfortable highs for the rest of the week, in the upper 70s to low 80s - weather that feels more typical for the back-to-school time of year.

_______________________________________________

4th of July or Labor Day Weekend? Highs Near 100F

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

It's hard to believe it's Labor Day weekend and most kids return to school Tuesday as the weather maps look much more like the middle of summer. In the past 30 years, we only average one 90F+ September day in the metro. Meanwhile, May and September are at the outer fringes of 100F degree weather with each month only recording it once in history (Sept. 10, 1931 hit 104F). Meanwhile, the warmest Labor Day ever was back on Sept. 1, 1913 (97F).

We're in the midst of a 5-day stretch of 90F+ highs, with a shot at 100F the next two days. If you're out by the lake or partaking in the "Great Minnesota Sweat Together", make sure you're staying hydrated. Beer increases the dehydration risk, but some studies show that milk does well to keep you hydrated - so maybe the milk booth should be on your list. No word on how hydrating the dill pickle lemonade is, though. Of course, if you're a Parrothead, feel free to mix in a margarita to memorialize Jimmy Buffett - maybe a Cheeseburger in Paradise as well.

Closer to average highs return mid-week.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Hot and sunny! Record: 97F (1925). Wake up 78. High 99. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warmest Labor Day? 9/4 record: 98F. Wake up 75. High 98. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot 1st day of school. Storms late. Wake up 78. High 95. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler. Lingering AM storms. Wake up 70. High 80. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Quiet and comfortable September day. Wake up 60. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Late day rain chance. Wake up 59. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Should be dry, sunny, and nice. Wake up 59. High 78. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

September 3rd

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 9 minutes, and 22 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 1 second

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Sunlight? September 7th (12 hours, 57 minutes, 11 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises At/After 7:00 AM? September 23rd (7:01 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 7:00 PM? September 28th (6:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 3rd

1989: An early afternoon thunderstorm dropped 1 3/4 inch hail in Stearns and Morrison Counties.

1980: An F2 tornado results in $2.5 million in property damage, followed by an F3 tornado causing $25 million in damages in Stearns County.

1970: The record-setting hailstone fell that made Coffeyville, KS famous. It had a circumference of 17.5 inches and weighed 1.67 pounds.

1917: An earthquake is felt from Staples to Brainerd.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Two areas of rain are possible on Sunday - one in the lower Mississippi Valley (and surrounding areas) and another in the western United States. Heat builds across the central United States, with 100s possible up to the Twin Cities.

The heaviest rain through Labor Day Monday will be in the western United States, where a system will bring the potential of at least 1-3" of rain.

_______________________________________________

Florida's insurance industry is in flux as Idalia cleanup begins

More from NBC News: "As cleanup begins in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, the storm has served as a stark reminder that Florida's insurance industry remains in flux. ... Powerful storms have regularly pummeled Florida's coastal communities in recent years. The hurricanes have brought high winds, lashing rains and deadly storm surge. Idalia brought much of the same, and it has forced many homeowners to turn to their insurance policies in hope that repairing their homes and replacing their belongings might be covered. But many of those homeowners face uncertainty amid the upheaval that has emerged in Florida's insurance industry in recent years."

Climate change is making home construction more expensive

More from Marketplace: "The home construction industry has been facing a number of challenges this year. High interest rates are weighing on housing demand, and construction loans are harder to come by. But the lending environment isn't the only obstacle to home construction. Climate change is making home construction costlier, too. In states where natural disasters are becoming more common, builders are demanding more climate-resistant building materials, like steel-reinforced walls and wind-resistant glass. "And so then that makes it costlier, if there's a spike in demand coming from all homebuilders in that area," said Parinitha Sastry, a finance professor at Columbia Business School."

Invasive species have created a cycle of wildfire in Hawaiʻi. Can Maui break it?

More from Grist: "Some forests are not built to burn. Earlier this month, wildfires tore through Maui, engulfing the port city of Lahaina, burning 3,200 acres of land and killing at least 115 people, more than any other wildfire in modern U.S. history. Maui was at a unique disadvantage: Two centuries of colonial occupation and large-scale transformations of the natural landscape have transformed large swaths of the island's moist, native forests into dry prairie littered with highly flammable invasive grasses. A recent flash drought, a rapid-onset dry period connected to climate change, dried out these grasses and fueled the blazes. Naturally occurring wildfires are not a regular part of Maui's native ecosystem, which evolved slowly over the course of millions of years. But it is part of the ecosystem in the places where some of the invasive grasses originally came from, like tropical Africa. In the coming weeks, months, and years, those invasive grasses, not Maui's endemic species, stand to benefit from the wreckage of this year's wildfires."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser