A three-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning in Champlin has left at least one person dead, officials said.

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. on northbound Hwy. 169 at the intersection with Hayden Lake Road, the State Patrol said.

The north side of the highway remained closed until well into the afternoon as investigators collected evidence.

According to the patrol:

A rental box truck was stopped in the northbound lane and waiting at a red arrow light controlling the left turn lane.

A pickup truck in the right lane swerved into the left lane and hit an SUV. The SUV flipped and struck the stopped rental truck.

The SUV's driver, a 55-year-old woman from Ramsey, did not survive the crash. Her identity has yet to be released.

Escaping injury were both the pickup's driver, 54-year-old Michael T. Campbell, of Coon Rapids, and rental truck driver 25-year-old Cyrus J. Papenfuss, of Princeton.