A young woman was shot and left to die outside her family's home in Fridley, officials said Friday.

Jayden L. Kline, 18, was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said.

Later Thursday evening, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Kline's death and awaits possible charges. His name is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

Fridley police and an Allina ambulance were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the 4500 block of NE. 3rd Street regarding what was initially reported as a hit-and-run crash, Peters said.

However, law enforcement "later determined that [Kline] had suffered a gunshot wound," a statement from Peters read.

Officials have yet to address a possible motive for the killing.