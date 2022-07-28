Zebra mussels have been found in Limestone Lake in Wright County, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A property owner reported finding the invasive species near his dock, and more was found during a DNR snorkel in the lake near Clearwater, according to a news release from the agency on Thursday.

Zebra mussels are not the only invasive species appearing in Minnesota's waters, but their rapid proliferation in lakes are a threat to the state's important tourism and recreation economy as well as the lake experience that comprises an important piece of the state's identity.

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in 304 bodies of water, according to the DNR's 2021 annual report. Last year, the invasive species was confirmed in 31 new bodies of water.

The agency reminded boaters that Minnesota law requires people to clean their watercrafts, drain all the water during transport and to dry docks, lifts and other rafts for 21 days before moving them from one body of water to another. Bait, plants and aquarium pets should never be released in Minnesota waters.

Boaters can also spray off watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse them with water that is 120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds. Watercraft should also be dried for at least five days before using it in another body of water.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.