A court filing identifies the man who was shot by Carver County Sheriff's deputies outside his home over the weekend after he allegedly came at them with a knife.

A woman living at the home in the 7800 block of Harvest Lane in Chanhassen called 911 on Saturday regarding a domestic incident involving her husband, 31-year-old David Anthony Tyler West, according to the search warrant affidavit made public Monday by the Sheriff's Office.

While deputies were interviewing the woman outside shortly after 2:10 p.m., West came out and approached them with a knife, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday.

Emergency dispatch audio corroborates accounts of the incident as spelled out by the Sheriff's Office in its statement and in the court filing that cleared the way for deputies to search the home that night for evidence. The audio also noted that children were inside the home at the time of the disturbance and moved safely to a neighbor's residence.

"Deputies gave the suspect verbal commands to drop the knife," the statement continued. "The suspect continued to quickly advance on the deputies with the knife. Two deputies fired their firearms, striking the suspect multiple times."

West was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC for treatment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the encounter. Agency spokesperson Bonney Bowman said she did not have an update on his condition.

"I expect to be able to share more by the end of the week," Bowman said.















