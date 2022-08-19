Get active

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities. Yoga, bowling, basketball, dance, hiking and more. reachforresources.org.

Mentor a kid

Assist Kids 'n Kinship by mentoring one student, half an hour a week, during the school day through the school-based program in Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington or Rosemount. Work on spelling words, math, a science project, reading, journaling or enjoy lunch together. kidsnkinship.org.

Help transport blood

Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals. Valid Minnesota license and good driving record required. Vehicle (mini-van or smaller) provided. mbc.org.

Yard work for seniors

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors assist a senior neighbor with yard work. Perfect opportunity for teens looking for volunteer experience. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Host an international student

AFS Intercultural Programs/USA is seeking host families in Minneapolis for international high school exchange students arriving this fall. These young people represent nearly 40 countries, including Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Denmark, Germany and more. afsusa.org/volunteer.

Recovery Corps

As alcohol and drug abuse rise, Recovery Corps is doubling in size and recruiting 100 members this fall. Corps members are trained to serve their community as recovery navigators or recovery project coordinators and are placed at local nonprofits and public entities where they provide additional capacity to help meet urgent needs. minnesotarecoverycorps.org.

Food rescue

Help PRISM's food shelf in Golden Valley. Using PRISM's vehicle, pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Must have valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle (30-plus lbs). prismmpls.org.

Meals for youth

Prepare dinners for youth (ages 16-20) staying at the Lutheran Social Service Metro Homeless Youth Emergency shelter. Prepare meals off-site and deliver to the shelter. lssmn.org.

Coach Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run Minnesota (GOTR MN) seeks new volunteer coaches for its fall 2022 season to lead teams of 3rd-8th grade girls all over Minnesota. gotrmn.org/coach.

Donate a craft kit

FamilyWise Services works with families experiencing poverty, substance abuse, mental health problems, homelessness and domestic violence. As part of a supervised parenting program, the are seeking craft kits to enable fun projects between parent and child. Craft supplies such as crayons, markers, glue, paints, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks and more. Collect kits and deliver to the office in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.