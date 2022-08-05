Phone intake

Assist VEAP in Bloomington to be the welcoming voice visitors hear when accessing services. In response to COVID-19, VEAP has created a new service delivery model that ensures the health and safety of all. No experience needed. Must be over 18. Weekdays. 3 hour shifts. veap.org.

Get active

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities. Yoga, bowling, basketball, dance, hiking and more. reachforresources.org.

Foodshelf help

Assist Good in the Hood with their Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org.

Lead simulation

Help Second Harvest Heartland lead groups through the Hunger 101 simulation. This game, which teaches about the issue of hunger, can accommodate groups of 10-30 participants. Training and support provided. Must be comfortable speaking in front of and leading groups. One year commitment requested. volunteer.2harvest.org.

Train your pup for service

Canine Inspired Change offers therapy dog prep and training classes. Once your dog has completed training, you can register and volunteer to work with vulnerable youth who have experience trauma and social isolation. canineinspiredchange.org.

Shopping assist

Help the Joyce Uptown Food Shelf by greeting clients, assisting with finding products, and providing a friendly shopping experience. Bag groceries and help out to car if needed. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday shifts. joyceuptownfoodshelf.org.

Bundles of Love

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. It also provides correctly sized clothing for premature babies and burial garments and keepsakes for families who suffer the loss of an infant. Sew, knit or assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org.

Coach Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run Minnesota (GOTR MN) seeks new volunteer coaches for its fall 2022 season to lead teams of 3rd-8th grade girls all over Minnesota. gotrmn.org/coach.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.