Train museum

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Help needed with events, cleaning, maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org.

Free little food pantry

Choice Bank is seeking food donations for their PeopleFirst Pantry, which provides free food for the community. The free food pantry has been placed in Minneapolis at 1830 Glenwood Av. in Minneapolis. Donors can off non-perishable food items at their local Choice Bank.

Sing out

The Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus is seeking new singers. Rehearsals begin Aug. 1 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Center in the Black Box Theater. plymouthrockers.org

Communications volunteer

The Legacy Family Center serves families and children in the West African immigrant community through social and educational programming. St. Louis Park location. Help with IT, marketing and finance. facebook.com/LegacyFamilyCenter.

Escort a resident

Assist Presbyterian Homes-Johanna Shores in Arden Hills to transport residents by wheelchair to activities and appointments. Must be able to maneuver a wheelchair. Flexible scheduling. preshomes.org.

Work the front desk

FamilyWise Services assists families struggling with poverty, abuse, mental health, homelessness and other problems. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org.

Be a pal

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers are matched with an individual to meet once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. West metro locations. hammer.org.

Gibbs Farm

Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights is part of the Ramsey County Historical Society. The farm presents programs for all ages that focus on the dual interpretation of pioneer and Dakota life. Help with field trips, day camps and seasonal events. rchs.com.

Pack food boxes

Help the Food Group with projects for food shelves and pack boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects at warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org.

Thrift assist

Volunteer at a Salvation Army thrift stores. Help with accepting, sorting and merchandizing donations, customer service and more. Stores are open daily and offer flexibility — nine metro locations. salvationarmynorth.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.