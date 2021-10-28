Xcel Energy's third quarter earnings came in flat, falling short of Wall Street forecasts.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Thursday reported profits of $609 million, or $1.13 a share, compared with $603 million, or $1.14 a share, in 2020's third quarter.

"Today, we reported solid third quarter earnings," Xcel CEO Bob Frenzel told stock analysts in a conference call.

Analysts on average were anticipating earnings of $1.18 per share. Xcel's third quarter sales tallied sales of $3.47 billion, a bit higher than the $3.41 billion forecast by stock analysts.

Xcel on Thursday also narrowed its full-year earnings per share outlook from a range $2.90 to $3, toa range of $2.94 to $2.98.

The company also initiated earnings guidance for 2022 of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, which it says is consistent with its 5 % to 7 % long-term earnings per-share growth.

"We are well positioned for sustainable organic growth over the next decade," Frenzel said.

Xcel's stock was $63.90 in Thursday morning trading, up 51 cents.

Xcel's weaker-than-expected quarter appeared to be caused by lower sales in Colorado and the Southwest, combined with increased electric fuel and purchased power expenses.

Xcel's largest markets are Colorado and Minnesota, while it also operates in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, the Dakotas and a small slice of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The company is Minnesota's largest electricity provider and operates the state's second biggest gas utility.