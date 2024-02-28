Farmington wrestler Cole Han-Lindemyer's strategy: Think a good game
Cole Han-Lindemyer's approach shows in his interest in technique and in his grade-point average.
STMA wrestler and Gophers recruit Jed Wester links his baptism and his state title
Jed Wester finished second twice, then won as a junior after his Christian baptism at age 16 "took a lot of pressure off my shoulders."
Mound Westonka wrestler Jack Nelson, headed to the Gophers, eyes a fourth state championship
Jack Nelson had reasons to choose basketball (Mom's suggestion) and hockey (Dad's background). "I wanted to learn to wrestle," he said.
Totino-Grace wrestler Cy Kruse aims to turn losses into gains
The state record for pins and a team state championship are goals for Cy Kruse, and he has already learned his lessons.
Minnetonka's Marco Christiansen is a high school wrestling champ who didn't see it coming
Marco Christiansen, who is headed to Nebraska for college, calls his championship moment of last March "surreal."
Meet Woodbury wrestler Alex Braun, who hasn't lost in nearly two years
Alex Braun, headed to Oklahoma for college, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 145 pounds.
High school coaches tackle the controversial history of wrestlers cutting weight
Out: Starvation. Dehydration. Weakness. In: Nutrition. Water. Strength. "We were all doing it wrong," Wayzata coach Eric Swensen said.
Mounds View wrestling team is making this the Mustangs' year
Mounds View, kept out of state annually by Stillwater, is undefeated and determined to stay that way.