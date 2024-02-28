Cole Han-Lindemyer of Farmington is the reigning state champion in the 182-pound class and has a solid grasp on the No. 1 ranking at 189 pounds this year.

Farmington wrestler Cole Han-Lindemyer's strategy: Think a good game

February 02, 2024 - 7:46 AM

Cole Han-Lindemyer's approach shows in his interest in technique and in his grade-point average.

STMA wrestler and Gophers recruit Jed Wester links his baptism and his state title

Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville finished second twice before he won a wrestling state title.

February 07, 2024 - 7:19 AM

Jed Wester finished second twice, then won as a junior after his Christian baptism at age 16 "took a lot of pressure off my shoulders."

Mound Westonka wrestler Jack Nelson, headed to the Gophers, eyes a fourth state championship

Mound Westonka's Jack Nelson attempted to take down Grand Rapids wrestler Alex Lehman during the 2023 state championships, where he won his third state title.

— Alex Kormann

February 15, 2024 - 11:18 AM

Jack Nelson had reasons to choose basketball (Mom's suggestion) and hockey (Dad's background). "I wanted to learn to wrestle," he said.

Totino-Grace wrestler Cy Kruse aims to turn losses into gains

Totino-Grace wrestler Cy Kruse is chasing both individual and team goals: a state record for pins and helping the Eagles to a state title.

— Provided

February 22, 2024 - 7:22 PM

The state record for pins and a team state championship are goals for Cy Kruse, and he has already learned his lessons.

Minnetonka's Marco Christiansen is a high school wrestling champ who didn't see it coming

To hear Marco Christiansen of Minnetonka tell it, he became a state champion by surprise.

January 25, 2024 - 9:05 AM

Marco Christiansen, who is headed to Nebraska for college, calls his championship moment of last March "surreal."

Meet Woodbury wrestler Alex Braun, who hasn't lost in nearly two years

Alex Braun (left) is ranked first in Class 3A at 145 pounds.

— USA Wrestling

January 18, 2024 - 7:12 AM

Alex Braun, headed to Oklahoma for college, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 145 pounds.

High school coaches tackle the controversial history of wrestlers cutting weight

Wayzata High School wrestling coach Eric Swensen grew up in a wrestling environment that promoted unhealthy weight habits. He wants a different experience for his son Logan, shown warming up during practice on Monday.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

February 01, 2024 - 9:22 AM

Out: Starvation. Dehydration. Weakness. In: Nutrition. Water. Strength. "We were all doing it wrong," Wayzata coach Eric Swensen said.