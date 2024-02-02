



Cole Han-Lindemyer admits he's obsessed with wrestling, always pondering the sport, asking questions, working on his craft.

"I have a super hard time not thinking about wrestling," said Han-Lindemyer, a senior who competes at 189 pounds for Farmington.

When he finds a few spare minutes, he's watching wrestling, preferably from Eastern European and Asian countries, where the sport is king. Part of the reason he loves watching wrestling from the other side of the world is their approach to the sport. In such countries as Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey and others, the emphasis runs toward learning technique and mastering other technical specifics. That runs parallel to his interest in the mental aspects of wrestling.

"Here, we wrestle folkstyle, which is more brutal, hand-to-hand combat," Han-Lindemyer said. "There, they practice longer, but it's not about conditioning. They work on their holds and techniques."

Occasionally, Han-Lindemyer requires a sabbatical from his preoccupation. On a recent Sunday afternoon, Han-Lindemyer found a suitable diversion in calculus. No video games here. No lounging in front of the television or perusing Snapchat and TikTok videos. If he is going to take time away from grappling, he makes that time worthwhile.

So far, the Han-Lindemyer approach to diving headlong into his passion has paid off handsomely.

He is the reigning Class 3A 182-pound state champion and has a solid grasp on the No. 1 ranking at 189 pounds this year. He has competed successfully in national tournaments and has been selected to compete internationally in tournaments in Buenos Aires and Rome. He signed to wrestle at Stanford, a nod not only to his abilities on the mat, but also in the classroom, where he's compiled a 3.98 grade-point average with a schedule filled with college-level classes.

Clearly, when Cole Han-Lindemyer narrows his focus, his vision doesn't waver.

His singlemindedness in his pursuits manifests itself in his dedication to readiness, whether on the mat or in the classroom.

"I'm always asking questions, trying to get better," he said.

The key is to put in the necessary work beforehand.

"If I'm getting ready to take a math test and all I can think about are the math problems, I probably didn't study enough," he said. "When I'm able to think and talk about other things, I know I've put in enough preparation."