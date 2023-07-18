Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Fargo Police Chief David Ziebolski said Tuesday that two officers shot and wounded last week are lucky to be alive, after the still-unexplained shooting Friday that left one officer dead.

Both injured officers — new recruit Tyler Hawes and six-year department member Andrew Dotas — have been conscious and have spoken with family members and colleagues, but Ziebolski said both have long roads to recovery after arriving at the hospital in critical condition.

"They've still got some significant injuries they're dealing with," he said. "They're in good spirits, as well as can be expected. They want to recuperate and get back."

Bystander Karlee Koswick, 25, of Cohasset, Mass., is recovering, according to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. She is in good condition, a hospital spokesperson said, and is conscious and comfortable.

Koswick moved from the south shore of Massachusetts to Fargo three weeks ago to start graduate school, relatives told television stations in North Dakota and Massachusetts.

Ziebolski said Koswick was driving one of the cars involved in a crash just before the shooting erupted.

Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo, is believed to have killed Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, 23.

A fourth officer shot and killed Barakat.

The four officers — trainees Wallin and Hawes, and training officers Zachary Robinson and Dotas — were responding to the crash when police say Barakat started shooting. Robinson fired back, killing Barakat.

"We don't know the whole why as to why he decided to attack our officers suddenly with a firearm," Ziebolski said. He said he knows few investigative details, because the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe.

Tributes abound in Fargo, including a radio station giveaway of 2,000 blue light bulbs. The Fargo Forum newspaper reported a shortage of blue bulbs in city hardware stores.

A police-affiliated nonprofit, the Leadership Care Fund, is raising money for Dotas, Hawes and Wallin's family, in addition to individual online fundraisers.

Ziebolski said the police department is reeling from Wallin's death, the third line-of-duty death in the 150-year history of the Fargo police.

"He was just a really good kid, a solid kid, an individual that was committed to public service," Ziebolski said.

But he said the department feels supported by the community.

"We probably got more food in the police department right now than most restaurants," he said.

Police plan to distribute wristbands for people who want to show support for Wallin and the Fargo police. Ziebolski said a memorial for Wallin in the department is planned.

Funeral services for Wallin have been scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School.