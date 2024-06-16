Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman was shot Saturday evening in south Minneapolis and found seriously wounded in a nearby homeless encampment.

Minneapolis police responded at 6:07 p.m. to a shooting report on the 2800 block of Park Avenue South. Police said they found evidence of a shooting there and then found a woman in her 20s with a "life-threatening" gunshot wound at an encampment at East 28th Street and Columbus Avenue.

She was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting; there have been no arrests.