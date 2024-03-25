Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Recent World Series champions and their regular season standing

2023: Texas Rangers (90-72, tied for third best record in AL). Wild card team (second in AL West) then beat Rays 2-0, Orioles 3-0, Astros 4-3, Diamondbacks 4-1.

2022: Houston Astros (106-56, best record in AL). Won AL West, then beat Mariners 3-0, Yankees 4-0, Phillies 4-2.

2021: Atlanta Braves (88-73, fifth best record in NL). Won NL East, then beat Brewers 3-1, Dodgers 4-2, Astros 4-2.

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17 best record in NL). Won NL West, then beat Brewers 2-0, Padres 3-0, Rays 4-2.

2019: Washington Nationals (93-69, third best record in NL). Wild card, second in NL East; then beat Brewers in wild-card game, Dodgers 3-2, Cardinals 4-0, Astros 4-3.







