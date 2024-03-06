DULUTH — City workers in Virginia walked off the job Wednesday morning, as contract negotiations have turned contentious in this city on the Iron Range.

"The strike is a direct result of the city and council's lack of fairness and respect for its own workers," members of AFSCME Local 454 said in a news release.

The union represents 65 city employees from departments including the public library; parking and public works, which covers sewers; engineering; Parks & Recreation; Miners Memorial Building; Olcott Park Greenhouse, and City Hall. The city offered a contract on Feb. 27 described as a "last, best, final offer." After a closed session on Tuesday, the city negotiations committee said it was withdrawing that offer.

"It is unfortunate that AFSCME feels their only option is to strike rather than to continue to meet to find solutions," City Administrator Britt See-Benes said in a news release.

On Feb. 21, the union announced its intent to strike, opening a 10-day cooling period that included more negotiations. Union members want to maintain benefits and seniority protections, and they want to stave off a reduction in overtime benefits. In the contract offer it later took back, the city's negotiating team offered a base wage increase with a cumulative total of 10.5% over the next three years — which the city administrator said would add about $141,000 to the city's budget in 2024, and $323,000 in 2025-26.

AFSCME 454 Local President Scott DaRonco said he has never seen a city council so focused on demeaning its own workers.

"We have no other options left," he said in a news release. "We've tried everything, but after the way the city has treated us, we have to draw a line. We aren't asking for a lot. We just want respect in a contract that isn't 10 steps backwards."

AFSCME Council 65 is filing an Unfair Labor Practice charge against the city because of its actions during negotiations. During negotiations, the city council blocked pro-union speakers during a public meeting and approved an ordinance against picketing in residential areas.

A photo of City Councilor Julianne Paulsen holding a basket of pacifiers out to union members was widely circulated on social media. She later apologized.

City Hall is expected to stay open during normal hours. The public library building is closed, but will have curbside pickup available.



