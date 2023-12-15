A woman with a history of mental illness who killed her 5-year-old daughter and injured her 6-year-old son during a late-night tirade two years ago was sentenced Friday to 40 years of probation, according to court documents.

Sadiyo I. Mohamed, 34, of Woodbury has been held at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter under a civil commitment; she will remain at a state hospital indefinitely as part of her court-ordered treatment.

The county prosecutor had asked that Mohamed be sent to prison for more than 30 years after she was found guilty this fall of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree assault. She was convicted following a bench trial, when the facts were agreed to by the defense and prosecution, and the decision was rendered by Washington County District Judge Douglas Meslow.

On Friday, the court ruled that Mohamed would not serve that prison sentence, instead imposing a stay of execution of about 30 years, along with 40 years' probation and about 2½ years of jail time with credit for that amount of time served.

The judge ordered Mohamed to follow all treatment recommendations and issued a domestic abuse no-contact order for Mohamed to keep her away from her son.

Police responded about 12:45 a.m. on May 26, 2021, to numerous 911 calls from the 400 block of Lake View Alcove, and saw Mohamed chasing her screaming son down the street. Officers found Mohamed's daughter, Kawthar Abdi, on her back in the street. The girl was bleeding from a head wound and was unresponsive, according to the charges. Investigators determined that Mohamed had used a foot-long metal pole to beat the children.

The girl had a fractured skull and other serious injuries, and the boy, who was 6 at the time, had a possible broken arm and a large bump above his right eye, the charges read. Kawthar died three weeks later.

Mohamed told police on the day of the attacks that she had bipolar disorder and had been off her medications for a couple of months, according to the criminal complaint.

A court-ordered examination after Mohamed was charged resulted in the judge ruling she was mentally competent to stand trial.