IMPACT PLAYER: Naz Reid, Wolves

Starting at center, he had 28 points, one off his career high, to go with nine rebounds and two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Points the Wolves scored off 22 Thunder turnovers.

49.4 The Wolves' shooting percentage overall.

12-for-25 The Wolves from three-point range.