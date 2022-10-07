Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell all scored 13 points to lead the Timberwolves to a 114-99 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Wolves improved to 2-0 in preseason play.

Rudy Gobert pulled down 12 rebounds in 17 minutes in the first half, and scored five points.

The Wolves trailed 27-24 after one quarter but pulled ahead 52-43 by halftime.

Both teams had star players who did not play: Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, and Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook for Los Angeles.