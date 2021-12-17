Los Angeles Lakers at Timberwolves

9 p.m., Target Center

TV: ESPN, BSN

Radio: 830 AM

Lakers update: G Russell Westbrook and G Avery Bradley entered COVID protocols Thursday, joining G Talen Horton-Tucker and C Dwight Howard, who are are out because of positive COVID-19 tests. ... The Lakers are 16-13 after a win in Dallas on Wednesday where ex-Wolves G Wayne Ellington sent the game into OT with a three-pointer at the end of regulation and "Hillbilly Kobe" Austin Reaves hit a winning three in OT. ... F LeBron James is the Lakers' leading scorer at 26.1 points and C Anthony Davis averages a team-high 10.2 rebounds.

Timberwolves update: They are 13-15, ninth best in the Western Conference, after a feel-good victory at Denver on Wednesday where G Anthony Edwards had a franchise record 10 threes on his way to 38 points and C Karl-Anthony Towns passed the 10,000 mark for his career. ... Towns leads the team in scoring (24.3) and rebounding (9.0).