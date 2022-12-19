IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He had 19 of his 37 points in the third quarter while dishing out a career high 11 assists to go with seven rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
150 Franchise record for points, breaking the mark of 149 set in March.
7 Season high for three-pointers for D'Angelo Russell.
38 Wolves assists, tying a season high.
PRODUCTIVE YEAR
Three of the Wolves' top six single-game point totals have come in 2022, including Sunday's record:
150-126 vs. Chicago, Dec. 18, 2022
149-139 at San Antonio, Mar. 14, 2022
144-109 vs. New Orleans, Apr. 13, 2016
143-107 vs. L.A. Lakers, Mar. 28, 2014
142-115 vs. L.A. Clippers, Feb. 8, 2020
141-123 at Houston, Jan. 9, 2022