Fans attending professional sporting events in both Minneapolis and St. Paul will have to mask up after the mayors of both cities reinstated mandates that face coverings be worn in most indoor settings.

The mandates went into effect Thursday afternoon as both cities respond to a rise in COVID-19 cases because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

With the return of mask mandates, "fans attending Sunday's Vikings-Bears game at U.S. Bank Stadium will be required to wear face coverings at all times inside the stadium, except when eating or drinking," a statement from the Minnesota Vikings read.

The National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild, who play at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, announced a similar policy ahead of Saturday's home game with the Washington Capitals.

"We will continue to comply with state and local guidelines in the best interests of health and safety," part of the team's statement said.

Masks have already been required at Target Center as the arena is a city-owned facility. Minneapolis has required masks in city buildings since August when the delta variant drove an increase in COVID-19 cases. The policy will be in place when the Minnesota Timberwolves play Golden State on Jan. 16, the team's next home game.

Institutions subject to the mask mandate in Minneapolis include retail stores, government buildings, stadiums, convention centers and service establishments as well as educational institutions, recreational facilities and service centers.

In St. Paul, the mandate will cover city-licensed establishments, including bars and restaurants that sell alcohol, certain entertainment venues, health and fitness centers and automotive businesses.