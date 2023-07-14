A family of three is contemplating the large inflatable ship's wheel floating in front of them on Lake Wisconsin Dells. It's one of several dozen obstacles in what claims to be the largest inflatable waterpark in the nation. In addition to the wheel, obstacles include bridges, trampolines, climbing walls and pyramids, all stitched together by floating mats.

The dad tries to run across one of the wheel's narrow spokes, but slips off and splashes into the water. "This is like being on 'American Ninja Warrior,'" he says with a laugh. The daughter tries next, but meets the same fate. When the mom manages to safely cross the wheel, albeit with much wobbling, I give a loud cheer.

The inflatable waterpark, called Waterworld, is the central feature at the Land of Natura, one of the newest attractions in the vacation mecca of Wisconsin Dells. It includes a separate Mini-Waterworld for tots, floating cabanas and two inflated waterslides (30 and 60 feet long) affixed to the side of Mount Natura, a manmade hill towering over the lake.

At 20 feet deep, Lake Wisconsin Dells is itself new and manmade. Its 15 million gallons of water are chlorine-free yet clean and clear, thanks to an adjacent wetland bog that serves as a natural filter. A 2-foot-tall waterfall — Crystal Cascades — stretches 200 feet wide, enticing guests to sit on or under its rushing waters. A small island can accommodate several sunbathers, and there's a snorkeling cavern. Paddleboard and kayak rentals are available.

But the water park and the naturally filtered lake are just two elements within the sprawling new park that are designed to connect people with nature. There's also a treetop walkway, a private beach on the nearby Wisconsin River, and 10 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.

To celebrate its first full season, the Land of Natura is offering free admission to its lake and beach all summer. Tickets for Waterworld, the treetop walkway, private beach and other attractions are currently discounted at $19.99.

Encouraging playing outside

The Land of Natura is the brainchild of Adam, David and Rich Makowski, lifelong Dells residents who grew up running through the Wisconsin woods and splashing around in the state's lakes and rivers. The family also frequented the Florida Keys, another outdoor paradise.

"We grew up craving being immersed in nature," says Adam Makowski. "It made us feel relaxed and like we were on vacation."

As adults, the men began working in various Dells businesses, banding together in 2016 to create Natura Treescape Resort, a dozen lodgings with a naturally filtered lagoon; the Vue, a boutique hotel on the Wisconsin River; and Aloha Beach, which features a smaller floating waterpark on Lake Delton.

Then in 2021, a large parcel of land went up for sale on the east side of the river. The acreage contained a beautiful curved beach and sat on the quiet outskirts of town. The Makowski brothers snapped it up, even though they had no idea what to do with it. But soon it came to them: Build the ultimate natural playground. And the Land of Natura was born.

"All of the customers we've come in contact with so far have said we got it right as far as combining nature with fun," says Adam.

During the winter, Land of Natura will remain open so guests can ice skate and play hockey, snowshoe and ski through the woods, and build bonfires on the beach.

More to explore

I shoot down Mount Natura's slides, walk atop the burbling waterfall and hang out for a while on the island. Meanwhile, my husband, Ed, is snorkeling in the hopes of spotting the objects the Makowskis have reportedly tucked into the lake bottom, such as a UFO and alligator. Unfortunately, he strikes out.

After changing out of our swimsuits, we head for the property's Mystic Forest Treetop Walkway. We wobble and sway along the 1,100-foot-long wooden structure, which climbs 25 feet above the ground as it winds through a patch of woods snugged against the river. The walkway deposits us near a short hiking path that tumbles down to the private beach, offering prime views of the Sugar Bowl, one of the Dells' iconic standing rock formations.

We stroll along the quiet beach, pausing to watch a Dells jet boat speed down the river and hit the brakes, causing a sheet of water to cascade on top of its squealing passengers. Back at the walkway, we follow an opposing trail that snakes uphill to an overlook, where more views of the iconic Sugar Bowl await.

The Makowskis say more park features will debut this summer, including a lakeside amphitheater for live music; a third, 90-foot slide on Mount Natura; a half-mile running path around the lake; and shoreline volleyball, basketball, soccer and pickleball courts. The waterfall will be extended to twice the width, and Land of Natura's restaurant will begin incorporating fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in the property's greenhouse.

Back on the sandy shores of Lake Wisconsin Dells, Ed and I watch some kids trying to catch the tiny frogs hopping around in shallow water. Suddenly we notice a child struggling to reach the top of a towering Waterworld obstacle. Two teens race over to boost him up as one yells, "Teamwork makes the dream work!" Everyone cheers.

Research has shown that being out in nature has innumerable benefits, such as lowering stress, boosting your mood and even increasing empathy and cooperation. That already appears to be happening here at the Land of Natura.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a travel and adventure writer. She lives near Madison, Wis.