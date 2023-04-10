Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WINONA — Law enforcement here are pausing an organized search to find 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury after hundreds of volunteers searched parts of Winona and Fillmore counties over the weekend.

The Winona Police Department said more than 2,600 volunteers showed up to search on Friday and Saturday, covering ground faster than local and state authorities expected.

"The search for Maddi is not ending and neither is the investigation into her disappearance," Winona police said in a news release. "As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches."

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said Monday police are working on the next steps in the investigation.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31, where she was last seen dropping her kids off at day care. She didn't show up for work or to pick up her kids. Police searched her van and home, finding her phone, wallet, ID and a jacket that she had worn earlier in the day.

Kingsbury is described as 5 feet 4 and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

A van matching the description of Kingsbury's vehicle was seen traveling on County Road 12 in Winona County, as well as Hwy. 43 in Winona and eastern Fillmore counties between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

Williams called Kingsbury's disappearance "involuntary" and "suspicious" in a press conference last week.

Family members have offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.