Wetter Start To Spring

It's been a wet start to Spring here across much of Minnesota into Wisconsin. Through Wednesday, MSP is 1.67" above average since March 1st, and the only areas that aren't above average are as you head into western portions of the state. Meanwhile, Green Bay is over 4.5" above average so far! Note this takes into account rain as well as melted wintry precipitation.

We picked up another 0.22" of liquid and a trace of snow on Wednesday at MSP. From last Saturday through Wednesday, we've picked up just under an inch of liquid at the Twin Cities airport.

Mostly Cloudy, Windy, And Cool For Twins Home Opener

We will get a break in the precipitation as we head into Friday, just in time for the (delayed) Twins Home Opener! Clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon, so it'll be a bit sunnier by the end of the game than at the start. First pitch temperatures will only be around 40F after starting the morning near 30F, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 40s.

Clouds will be on the decrease from northwest to east as we head through the day Friday, meaning northwestern Minnesota will see much more sun than areas of eastern Minnesota throughout the day. A few lingering snowflakes will be possible in the early morning hours for portions of the Arrowhead. Highs will still be below average in the 30s and 40s.

But it'll feel even colder than those temperatures due to a stiff northwest breeze. Wind gusts could top 30 mph during the afternoon hours in the metro.

Sunnier, Warmer Weekend

The good news is that if you want to get outside this weekend (maybe take in one of the Twins games), the weather will be a lot nicer than the past few days! Highs will reach the low 50s Saturday and Sunday in the metro. Mainly sunny skies are expected Saturday, but a few more clouds are possible Sunday.

Hope and Optimism Hanging By a Thread

By Paul Douglas

"I'm as mad as Hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore!" shouted imaginary TV anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie "Network". I'm tempted to open up a window and let out a primal scream but I want to stay on good terms with my neighbors. Don't sweat what you can't change. Find a new coping skill, right?

I rationalize our dismal, slow-motion spring by telling myself it's too cold for severe T-storms. The south has been raked by large, devastating tornadoes in recent weeks. We're lucky, right?

Gazing at next week's weather maps I'm not so sure. Let me start with the good news: skies clear today - 50s and hints of spring return this weekend. Models spin up a major full latitude storm next week; mostly rain for the MSP metro, but European guidance prints out (very) significant snowfall totals over northern and western Minnesota. It's very early. The track and other details WILL change over time.

Note: I'm leaving my driveway stakes in for now. And I hope July heat makes up for this torment.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Wake up 31. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Blue sky, feels like spring. Wake up 28. High 51. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase, PM sprinkle? Wake up 34. High 55. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Wake up 39. High 57. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More widespread rain develops. Wake up 43. High 58. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain, few T-storms possible. Wake up 42. High 52. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind E 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy. Rain ends as wet snow. Wake up 34. High 38. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 20-40 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 8th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 9 minutes, and 3 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 4 seconds

*When Do We See 14 Hours Of Daylight: April 26th (14 hours, 2 minutes, 30 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6:30 AM?: April 14th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8 PM?: April 17th (8:01 PM)

This Day in Weather History

April 8th

1805: John Sayer at the Snake River Fir Trading Post near present day Pine City mentions: 'The most tempestuous (stormy) day of the year. Pines and other trees fell near the fort.'

National Weather Forecast

We'll continue to watch snow and rain chances from the Great Lakes to the east coast on Friday, including some icing in far northern New England. Rain and snow will also occur in the Northwest.

Heavy rain over 3" is possible through Saturday in portions of New England. Heavy areas of snow will be possible near Lake Superior and in the Cascades.

19 named storms expected this hurricane season, above average but becoming more common, CSU forecast says

More from CNN: "After two consecutive years of exhausting the hurricane name list, forecasters are predicting 19 named storms this hurricane season, five more than normal. Of the 19 storms, nine are expected to become hurricanes, and four are expected to become major hurricanes — Category 3 or higher — with winds exceeding 111 miles per hour, according to hurricane experts at Colorado State University (CSU). CSU's Tropical Meteorology Project team released its annual Atlantic basin hurricane seasonal forecast today, marking the 39th year they have issued a preseason report."

Methane saw record jump in 2021, as carbon dioxide spiked too

More from Axios: "For the second straight year, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are reporting a record increase in the level of methane in the atmosphere, along with a significant jump in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. Why it matters: These are the two most important greenhouse gases, with CO2 lasting in the air for centuries to millennia, and methane, which is a stronger warming agent, exerting its warming influence on the timescale of about a decade."

After rough start, electric buses are back on the road in Minneapolis-St. Paul

More from Energy News Network: "A year after idling its first electric buses because of reliability problems, the transit agency serving Minneapolis and St. Paul has put the vehicles back on the road and released a plan to begin electrifying more of its bus fleet. Metro Transit's Zero-Emission Bus Transition Plan was submitted to the Legislature in February. It calls for spending a fifth of its bus acquisition budget over the next five years to purchase more than 100 electric models. The plan comes as Metro Transit works to catch up with agencies in comparable cities and recover from a bumpy pilot program that resulted in the sidelining of eight 60-foot articulated buses for about a year while it addressed mechanical and charging problems. The buses were placed back in service in December."

- D.J. Kayser