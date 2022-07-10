Simulated Radar For The Week Ahead

Here's the weather outlook from 7AM Monday to 7AM Saturday. Weather conditions will remain a little unsettled on Monday with spotty showers and storms possible. Much of the rest of the week will remain dry with another chance of showers and storms late in the week.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the week ahead. The best chance of heavy rainfall will be across the northern and northeastern part of the state with some +1" tallies possible.

Weather Outlook on Monday

The weather outlook for Monday won't be as hot or as humid as it was on Sunday, but there will be isolated showers and storms across parts of the state through the day. Temps will warm into the 70s and 80s, which will be closer to if not slightly below average for mid July.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

Here's the precipitation departure from average so far this year. Note the Twin Cities is nearly -3.00" below average so far this year, but just an hour north, St. Cloud is nearly +6.00" above average, which is good enough for the 13th wettest start to any year on record there.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to mostly dry weather over the last few weeks, much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, abnormally dry conditions have popped up. There is even a sliver of moderate drought in extreme southern MN.

Weather Outlook Monday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Monday shows temps warming into the mid 80s with spotty showers and storms possible. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts approaching 30mph late in the day.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Monday shows temperatures starting in the lower 70s and warming to low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the day as well, but we're not expecting anything severe. WNW winds will increase through the day and become gusty later with wind speeds near 30mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temperatures in the Twin Cities metro through midweek. Temps later in the week will warm into the 90s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows near average temps through midweek before another heat bubble arrives late week and into the weekend. It appears that we'll endure several days in the 90s later this week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temps over the next few days will be near average. Temperatures look to gradually warm as we head into mid July with a few more 90s possible. The second half of the month could be even hotter with highs warming into the 90s and possibly near 100F.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the Central US, including the Midwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows hot and dry weather in place across much of the Central US.

Will The Weather Be "Good"? It Depends

By Paul Douglas

"Hey Paul, how do you keep your hair so soft and manageable? And will the weather be good? "Thanks for asking. Good for what? Most people enjoy a sunny, 70-degree day, but as we limp back into drought conditions for parts of the Upper Midwest, the concept of "good weather" may change. What's good for farmers (2" rain over 2 days) may be different than good weather for golfing, boating, hiking and biking. I thought weather apps might personalize weather for different hobbies and professions but no luck (yet).

The atmosphere overhead remains a bit irritable today with another (good!/welcome!) shower or T-shower possible. Northwest winds from Canada pull drier, lower-humidity air into Minnesota by midweek. Enjoy any reprieve from the heat and stickiness, because low 90s should return by late week. NOAA's GFS is (persistently) calling for 100-degree heat from July 20-24. I still have my doubts it'll get THAT hot, but suffice to say summer heat won't subside anytime soon. Yep, get ready for some serious Dog Days.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Humid, another T-shower. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 83.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early, then clearing. Winds: NW 15-30. Low: 67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, PM showers up north. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, light winds. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Sunny, heating up again. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 68. High: 89.

FRIDAY: Morning thunder, then hot, sticky sun. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 73. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Sweaty sunshine, passing T-storm. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 74. High: 91.

SUNDAY: Sunnier - still plenty hot. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: Wake-up: 71. High: 90.

This Day in Weather History

July 11th

2011: Severe thunderstorms bring extremely strong wind to central Minnesota. An unofficial wind gust of 119 mph is reported at a seed farm 1 mile northwest of Atwater. A storm chaser's car was battered when he got too close to the storm. Most of the windows in the car were broken.

1996: 5.91 inches of rain fall at Mankato. Mudslides close roads, including Hwy. 169, and push a trailer home 20 feet down a hill.

1922: A hailstorm at Maple Plain causes extensive damage to crops.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 11th

Average High: 84F (Record: 106F set in 1936)

Average Low: 66F (Record: 49F set in 1945)

Record Rainfall: 3.75" set in 1909

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 11th

Sunrise: 5:37am

Sunset: 8:59pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 21 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 23 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 16 minutes

Moon Phase for July 11th at Midnight

1.5 Days Until Full "Buck" Moon

1:38 p.m. CDT - Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent. Sometimes it's also called the Full Hay Moon. The moon will also arrive at perigee about 9.5 hours earlier, at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT) at a distance of 221,993 miles (357,264 kilometers) from Earth. So, this will be the biggest full moon of 2022. Very high ocean tides can be expected during the next two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee with full moon.

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows above average temperatures across much of the Central & Southern US with highs running well above average. Folks in the Pacific Northwest will be well above average as well with the exception of those in the Mid-Atlantic States where readings will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for mid July.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through the Tuesday will be unsettled across The Great Lakes and Northeast with a few isolated strong storms. There will also be monsoon thunderstorms possible in the Southwest. Areas of heavy rainfall will also fall across the Gulf Coast States over the next several days.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across the Great Lakes and parts of the Four Corners Region. There will also be heavy rain along the Gulf Coast and the Southeast.

Climate Stories

"'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low"

"Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. The lake's average daily surface water elevation was measured as 4,190.1 feet at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Saltair Boat Harbor on the southern end of the lake. Last year, on July 23, the same gauge recorded the average daily level of 4,191.3 feet, and the water level continued to plunge to 4,190.2 feet by late October. Officials believe the lake levels this year will also continue to plunge until fall or early winter when storms roll in and agricultural irrigation ends for the season. The persistent drought in the West, exacerbated by climate change, as well as water diversions from the Bear River Watershed have long contributed to its depletion."

See more from UPI HERE:

"Alaska Is on Pace for Another Historic Fire Season"

"The following essay is reprinted with permission from The Conversation, an online publication covering the latest research. Alaska is on pace for another historic wildfire year, with its fastest start to the fire season on record. By mid-June 2022, over 1 million acres had burned. By early July, that number was well over 2 million acres, more than twice the acreage of a typical Alaska fire season. Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks, explains why Alaska is seeing so many large, intense fires this year and how the region's fire season is changing."

See more from Scientific American HERE:

"Common approach to keeping wildfire smoke out of US homes doesn't work, study finds"

"When drifting wildfire smoke brings hazardous air pollution to cities and towns across the country, public health officials urge residents to stay indoors, close windows, and use air filters. New research from Stanford University shows Americans are getting the message, yet still rarely succeed at keeping smoke from entering their homes. Researchers led by Marshall Burke, an associate professor of Earth system science, analyzed data from consumer-grade air pollution sensors in 1,520 single-family homes across the U.S., as well as nearby outdoor air pollution monitors, cell phones, social media posts, and Google searches in English and Spanish between 2016 and 2020."

See more from Phys.org HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX