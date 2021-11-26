Phil Miller joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Twins and an important offseason. They should have close to $50 million to spend on the open market. But a presumed labor stoppage will complicate any free agent pursuits, and their biggest question might be regarding a player already on their roster: Byron Buxton, and whether they extend or trade him.
