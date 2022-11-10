Introduction: Host Michael Rand likens the Timberwolves to a bunch of children who are having a hard time learning the lesson of not repeating mistakes. If we continue the analogy and assign coach Chris Finch the role of parent, he's not doing his job, either. Add it up and you have a 5-7 team that just lost another lopsided home game.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a preview of the offseason. With free agency starting Thursday, the Twins have a lot of big questions as they reckon with a 2022 season that started well but fell off the rails in a flurry of injuries and inconsistency. Will the Twins make a hard run at keeping Carlos Correa? Should they? If they don't, who else will they spend money on? And do the Phillies give them hope?

29:00: Standing in contrast to the Wolves are the Wild, who got out of their rut with a 4-1 win Wednesday.

