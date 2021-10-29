Introduction: The Wild's first visit to Seattle for an NHL game didn't quite go as planned. With multiple players sidelined by COVID and injuries, the short-handed Wild lost 4-1. Though two of the goals were empty-net tallies, Minnesota was outplayed badly in the middle part of the game and now has a negative goal differential on the season even with a 5-2 record.

4:00: Vikings/NFL writer Mark Craig joins the show for his weekly NFL picks segment and to break down the big Sunday night showdown between the Vikings and the Cowboys. It started out as his upset special when the Vikings were 2.5-point underdogs. Now Minnesota is suddenly a 2.5-point favorite — adding fuel to the idea that Dak Prescott will give his injured calf one more week to heal.

20:00: Green Bay escaped with another victory on Thursday in Arizona, another reminder of the thin margins in the NFL.

22:00: Reader queries on Anthony Edwards and the NHL scandal.

28:00: A new hitting coach for the Twins is a high-risk, high-reward hire.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports